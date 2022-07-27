Sylvester Stallone Looks Unbreakable in the First Samaritan Trailer

When somebody claiming they’re just a regular guy looks like Sylvester Stallone, that’s suspicious. In Samaritan, even more so, because it’s set in a city where the resident superhero gave up years ago. Might he have disguised himself as that super-strong garbageman who’s in astonishing shape for his age? Maybe. In Prime Video’s Samaritan trailer, we get a look at just what this regular guy can do.

With the metal suit and hammer, Samaritan brings to mind Shaquille O’Neal’s take on Steel. In that hoodie, he also recalls fellow Expendable Bruce Willis becoming Unbreakable. The road ahead for this retired hero may get rocky when Pilou Asbaek comes calling. But he will defend the innocent nonetheless, even if his dark past keeps him from fully committing.

Take a look below:

Julius Avery (Overlord) directs, from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, previously adapted by Mythos Comics. Though Stallone appears in several comic-based movies, from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to Judge Dredd, this marks his first time as a bona fide superhero. Samaritan debuts Aug. 26 on Prime Video.

What do you think of the Samaritan trailer so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

