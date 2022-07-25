James Gunn Explains Why the New Guardians 3 Trailer Isn’t Online Yet

James Gunn on Why the New Guardians 3 Trailer Isn’t Online Yet

Hands down, one of the best parts of Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel was when James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 came out onstage to screen new footage from the long-awaited sequel. The gathered masses in Hall H were among the first to watch scenes featuring franchise newcomers like Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), and a baby version of Rocket. Sadly, it’s going to be a while before anyone who wasn’t in Hall H gets to see this footage for themselves. And as James Gunn explains, there’s a good reason for that.

When asked by a fan on Twitter why the preview didn’t show up online afterwards, Gunn replied that the film’s VFX have a ways to go before they’re fit for public consumption. You can check out his full response below.

Because when you see a VFX shot on screen for half a second it’s a lot different than watching it 100 times or taking a screenshot of it on your computer and dissecting it (not that anything holds up to that but I can get close!) I love the teaser btw. https://t.co/FkHFT3lxkz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

But even if the effects were more polished, Saturday probably wouldn’t have been the best time for Marvel to release the footage. While Gunn and his cast were still onstage, Marvel had yet to drop the official teaser for its next 2022 film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrived online after the panel reached its end.

After Wakanda Forever hits theaters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which also screened exclusive footage in Hall H) will kick off the studio’s Phase 5 slate on February 17, 2023, followed by Gunn’s film later in the year. So it wouldn’t have made sense for Marvel to tease Guardians 3 before the world got its first look at Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne’s upcoming adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

