Deities and Monsters Attack in Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer

It’s interesting that for all the attached controversy, the first Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer essentially reaffirms the Snyderverse continuity upfront. The Justice League members appear courtesy of archival footage, mostly to make Billy Batson feel inferior. But while he’s still sorting his place out in the world, the Daughters of Atlas (Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu) are just a touch upset. It seems that when Billy empowered his siblings, the effect took magic away from the gods. And they want it back.

They’ll use a dragon to get it, too. Check out the trailer in the player below:

Now that we know that the Fast and Furious films exist within the DCEU, does Billy not notice how much one of the Daughters of Atlas looks like a certain character? He’ll lose his mind when Jason Momoa’s in the next one, or when Black Adam shows up. Presumably it’s a Last Action Hero Stallone-as-Terminator kind of thing. But Annabelle from the Conjuring universe gets her cameo again.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens December 21 in theaters. Are you excited to see it? What do you make of the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in comments below.

