Sony’s Madame Web Film Moves From Summer To Fall 2023

Fall has generally been a good time for Sony to release its MCU-adjacent Spider-Man spinoffs. Both the original Venom and its sequel, Let There Be Carnage, proved to be solid October performers when they premiered in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Now, the studio is hoping that Madame Web can bring in a similar turnout. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Peter Parker’s clairvoyant ally won’t be making her big-screen debut on July 7, 2023 as previously expected. Instead, the film will hit theaters three months later on October 6, 2023. Madame Web film moves

Madame Web recently began production with Dakota Johnson starring as the titular blind psychic. We still don’t know if Johnson is playing Cassandra Webb, Julia Carpenter, or a brand new incarnation of the character. Regardless, she leads a cast that currently includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Mike Epps. Earlier this week, Adam Scott was confirmed to have a role in the film as well.

This latest shuffle also widens the gap between Madame Web and Sony’s next live-action Marvel project, Kraven the Hunter. That film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the classic Spidey villain and remains scheduled to arrive on January 13, 2023. If Sony sticks with that date, Kraven will go up against December 2022 holdovers like Avatar: The Way of Water and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, Sony isn’t leaving us hanging next summer. The studio is still planning to release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, 2023.

S.J. Clarkson is directing Madame Web from a screenplay by Morbius writer Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, who rewrote an earlier draft by Kerem Sanga. The film is one of several upcoming Marvel projects that Sony has in the works. Other movies on the horizon include Venom 3, El Muerto, and a vehicle for a mystery female character directed by Oliva Wilde.

