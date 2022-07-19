John Stewart Learns About Green Lanterns In New Beware My Power Preview

In DC’s comic book universe, John Stewart is a veteran Green Lantern who is also a seasoned hero and one of the most admired members of the Green Lantern Corps. However, Stewart is just another rookie in the upcoming DC animated film, Green Lantern: Beware My Power. Something dire has happened to Hal Jordan, the primary Green Lantern of Earth. And now Stewart has been called upon to help save the universe. Beware My Power Preview

Flickering Myth has debuted a new preview clip of the film as Green Arrow accompanies Stewart to Oa, the home world of the Green Lantern Corps. In this scene, Stewart’s ring teaches him what it means to be a Green Lantern. And comic book fans will definitely recognize the other Lanterns in Stewart’s tutorial.

Aldis Hodge stars in the film as the voice of John Stewart, with Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Brian Bloom as Adam Strange, Jamie Gray Hyder as Hawkgirl, and Rick D. Wasserman as Sinestro.

The film was directed by Jeff Wamester from script by John Semper and Ernie Altbacker. Fans at Comic-Con will be able to see the world premiere of Beware My Power on Friday, July 22. For everyone else, Green Lantern: Beware My Power will hit Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital on July 26.

