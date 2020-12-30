Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes 2020’s Top Streaming Release

It’s been almost a full week since Wonder Woman 1984 had its world premiere on HBO Max. And as everyone was expecting, the movie has been a huge success for WarnerMedia’s new streaming service. The coronavirus pandemic has kept a lot of people indoors, which predictably caused streaming numbers to skyrocket over the last several months. But according to new data, WW84 has been watched more in its first weekend than any other streaming release in 2020.

This latest data comes from Screen Engine (via The Hollywood Reporter), a leading research firm that studies film and TV consumer habits. A recent survey found that Wonder Woman 1984 amassed more eyeballs than any of the year’s other top SVOD movies, including Disney+’s Hamilton and Soul, the latter of which also debuted last Friday. Additionally, 23% of the WW84’s viewers reported to have signed up for HBO Max just so they could watch the sequel over the weekend. 19% of the survey’s participants also said they would have cancelled their Max subscriptions if the movie hadn’t premiered there.

WarnerMedia previously shared that “nearly half” of its 12.6 million active users streamed Wonder Woman 1984 over the weekend. The film also released in theaters and managed to pull in a domestic haul of $16.7 million, giving it the biggest opening of any film since the pandemic struck earlier this year. Currently, the movie is sitting on a worldwide total of $85 million.

