Jared Leto Confirms His New Tron Movie, and May Have Revealed the Title

In 2010, Tron: Legacy continued to explore the world of Disney’s sci-fi classic, Tron. For a decade, a sequel was in limbo until earlier this morning when word broke that the next Tron movie has finally gotten a greenlight. Garth Davis is set to direct the film, with Jared Leto in the leading role. Now, Leto has confirmed his involvement with a few posts on his Twitter account.

I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all… See you in the grid! — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. pic.twitter.com/94MN6tT8Bs — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

However, Leto’s original Tweet revealed even more about the project. Via Collider, ThrillGeek captured the post where Leto referred to the film as Tron: Ares.

.@JaredLeto deleted the tweet mentioning the title ‘TRON: ARES’ and replaced it with just ‘TRON’. But we were able to get a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/G2QrE1BzTR — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) August 10, 2020

As noted by Collider, a 2017 report in The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Leto would potentially play a character named Ares in the film. That detail is apparently still true three years later.

