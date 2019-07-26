Andy Serkis May Direct Venom 2 For Sony

Although Andy Serkis’ stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was short, he may not be done with comic book movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is taling with Serkis about potentially directing Venom 2.

THR notes that Serkis was in Los Angeles this week for face-to-face meetings with Sony about Venom 2. However, the report also states that other filmmakers are in the mix. That means a deal isn’t immanent, although Sony reportedly wants to begin filming in November. Ruben Fleischer helmed the first movie, which cast Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom. Hardy will return for the sequel, but Fleischer is moving on to other projects.

Serkis is primarily known as an actor, particularly for his motion-capture roles. He appeared as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, and provided the mo-cap for Jackson’s King Kong remake as well. Serkis also won acclaim for his performances in the Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy. He also appeared as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther.

During Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, Serkis worked as a second unit director. He went on to direct his first feature film, Breathe, before helming Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, an updated take on The Jungle Book. If he lands the gig, Venom 2 will be Serkis’ highest profile directing job to date.

