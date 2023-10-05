Does Batman Kill in the Comics, Movies & TV Shows?

Batman is known for promoting his no-kill rule. However, now and then, the “no killing” rule goes out of the window. Here is a list of the times that Batman has killed.

Does Batman kill people?

In most stories, Batman has a sacred no-killing rule. However, he has often broken it in various comics, movies, and TV shows.

Similar to Daredevil, Batman is one of the biggest ambassadors of the no-kill rule. His idea is to allow people a second chance in life. While cleaning up the streets of Gotham, he makes it his job to serve justice. He thinks that he has no right to be judge, jury, and executioner, and strongly believes that serving time would put his villains on the path of redemption.

But not every Batman in DC’s multiverse shares this notion. While many Batman stories solely depend on his no-kill rule, others feature a Dark Knight who doesn’t care about it.

In live-action movies, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman didn’t necessarily follow this rule. Meanwhile, Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson’s Batman promoted it. Despite this, Bale’s Batman had a few instances where people died because of him.

Moving on to TV, Batman from the Titans Universe and Earth-99’s Bruce Wayne, played by Kevin Conroy, were killers.

We’ve seen several storylines in the comics, including The Killing Joke, Final Crisis, and many others where Batman has killed people.

List of characters that Batman has killed

Batman has killed the Joker, Darkseid, Hugo Strange, KG Beast, Dracula, Two-Face, and many small-time criminals in different stories over time.

The following list showcases where Batman killed each character:

Hugo Strange in Batman #1

KG Beast in Batman #420, The Hunt For The Beast storyline, and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Darkseid in the Final Crisis storyline

The Joker in The Killing Joke and the Bloodstorm storyline

Dracula in the Red Rain storyline

Parademons in Justice League

Two-Face & Ra’s Al-Ghul in TDK trilogy

There were several other instances where Batman killed, especially in the DCEU. Having a Batman that kills works well if it is used as a surprise for short periods.

