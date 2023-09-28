Batman & Joker: Are They Really Brothers & Related?

Batman and Joker have had a long-running relationship, being iconic sworn enemies of each other. But are the hero and villain biologically related? Is Bruce Wayne’s Batman the brother of the Joker? Here’s all the information you need to know.

Are Batman and Joker brothers?

Batman and Joker definitely aren’t brothers in the comics. While the Joker movie plays very deeply with this idea, it still maintains the same stance.

In the books, Joker’s origin story has been a mystery. Readers have come across multiple different ones over the years. However, in those stories, Batman is not the bother of the Joker.

In Todd Phillips’ Joker movie, however, Arthur Fleck’s mother, Penny, made him believe that he was the illegitimate son of Thomas Wayne. When he confronts the billionaire, however, Thomas Wayne suggests that none of it is true and Arthur’s mother is just a delusional mentally ill patient who was once committed to Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum.

To verify that, Arthur stole his mother’s file from Arkham and found out that he was actually adopted by Penny. Furthermore, the reason for his trauma is Penny’s abusive boyfriend. Then the film continuously blurs the line between what’s real and what’s fiction, as Penny claims that Thomas Wayne had those documents falsified to hide the truth.

We later find out that even Arthur is delusional, meaning he could be making the whole thing up. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide, at least until the sequel releases.

Are Batman and Joker related at all?

No, Batman and Joker are not related.

Official confirmation will be required before we can consider Todd Phillips’ Joker to be the brother of the much younger Bruce Wayne. Until then, they aren’t officially related.

