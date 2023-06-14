Who Is Star Wars Outlaws’ Kay Vess?

Star Wars Outlaws will expand the Star Wars lore by adding new characters and adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. The protagonist of the Ubisoft-produced video game is Kay Vess, a charismatic and relatable character. But who’s Star Wars Outlaws’ Kay Vess? Does she already have a Star Wars background?

Who is Kay Vess in Star Wars?

Kay Vess is a brand-new character introduced in Star Wars Outlaws.

Described as a “cunning scoundrel,” Kay Vess will be the protagonist of the first open-world Star Wars game. Humberly González (Shadowhunters, Paw Patrol: The Movie) will voice the character with a Han Solo vibe. Much of Kay’s backstory is still under wrap, but some information is available. More details will follow when González appears alongside developers and cast members at Comic-Con International in San Diego in July.

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which means the civil war between the Rebellion and the Empire is at its most. This era allows criminal organizations and syndicates like the Pikes and Huts to rise to power. Since the video game is likely part of the Star Wars canon, fans might expect many familiar faces to pop up sooner or later in the adventure.

Kay is a skilled thief who excels at sneaking around and charming people while stealing their belongings. In the story, Kay finds herself in trouble with a bounty on her head and is searching for work. During her journey, she begins to appreciate the Outer Rim’s galactic underworld and becomes determined to thrive in that environment. Her only companion is a non-human character named Nix, a furry little Merqaal that is the closest thing Kay has to a friend. The story also explores how far Kay will go to achieve a big score.