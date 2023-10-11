Transformers 3 Movie Ratchet Gets Masterpiece Figure Treatment

As far as Transformers go, Ratchet has come a long way. Some of the Autobots we know and love came about almost fully formed, like Optimus Prime as a red and blue truck. Ratchet, however, in his original figure form, was based on a toy meant to be a vehicle in both modes, and barely looked like a robot. The cartoon modified him to look more clearly humanoid in his alt mode, and subsequent toys have run with that. The movies, however, made him neon green, because why not? You can’t just have a regular-looking ambulance in a Michael Bay movie — even the movie actually entitled Ambulance gives the titular vehicle a paint job during the action.

Fire and Rescue

Ratchet maintained his role, however, as the medic of the Autobots. As a medical Hummer, he could theoretically go offroad to get to emergencies quicker. And unlike many on the roster who simply disappeared to be randomly replaced, Ratchet lasted until Age of Extinction, where his bold refusal to give up Optimus led to his death at the hands of bounty hunter Lockdown. Along with Jazz and Ironhide (and Optimus, temporarily), he’s one of the few classic Autobots to actually get killed onscreen.

Takara and Hasbro’s new masterpiece figure of Ratchet depicts him from the third film, Dark of the Moon. You won’t find any dismemberment action on this figure, though. What you will find is an intricate 61-step transformation process. Per Hasbro, you’ll also get, “highly articulated hands, moveable mouth, and missile, buzzsaw, and laser cannon accessories.” The figure, based on the actual digital files used for the movie, features 35 points of articulation, diecast parts, and original Japanese instructions. The transformation amusingly puts the buzzsaw weapon where the vehicle’s spare tire should be.

Hasbro Pulse currently has the figure for preorder at $169.99, with shipping estimated in June. Check out more official images below: