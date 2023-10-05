Hot Toys Makes The Flash’s Young Barry in His Batman Returns Suit

The Flash movie may not have been as huge a hit as Warner Bros. would have liked, but The Flash movie toys disappeared from shelves pretty quickly. If some collectors could just go back in time, they’d have preordered more, and… No. Stop. That way lies the madness of a sort the movie itself warned against. Hot Toys already made the prime universe Barry Allen Flash; now they’re following him with Young Barry, the alternate reality stoner kid who never lost his mother and must figure out a way to give himself powers in a hurry. Fortunately, hurrying is something he was born to do, even if he doesn’t realize it yet.

Toys Better Than Ezra

With no time for the alternate Bruce Wayne to figure out a custom suit for Young Barry, they improvise, using an old Batman Returns-era Batsuit and custom-painting it red and yellow, with the ears cut off and cape gone. If it’s a suit that can protect Bruce in hostile environments, maybe it can stand up to the Speed Force, at least for a little while. As everyone’s about to find out, over time it becomes the blackest, meltiest, most distorted speedsuit ever.

Per the official description, “Young Barry in one-sixth scale features a newly developed two cowled heads one in standard form and one depicts his battle damage look, with both heads come with separate rolling eyeballs system. The figure comes with three interchangeable lower faces for more expressions. His costume recreated and painted to capture the details of his makeshift costume, down to the appearance of sprayed logo on his chest and caution tapes around waist. The figure also includes a headset, and specially designed themed figure base with LED light up function.”

A special deluxe version includes an additional, fully unmasked Ezra Miller head, along with switch out battle-damaged forearms and hands, with embedded Kryptonian weapon fragments.

As of this writing, the figure is not yet up for preorder, but stay tuned. By the time you read this, it may. If not, here are more images to tide you over till then.