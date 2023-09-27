DC’s ‘Strange and Unsung’ Characters Star in a New Visual Encyclopedia

Running Press Adult has announced Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia, a new book dedicated to DC‘s weirdest heroes and villains.

Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse hits bookstores early this coming November. The 240-page hardcover book is written by Stephanie Williams (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons) and includes a foreword by none other than DC Studios co-head James Gunn. Its cover art features such oddball DC icons as Peacemaker, Matter-Eater Lad, the Black Racer, King Shark, Dex-Starr, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, the original Red Tornado, and the Creature Commandos.

Check out the cover art for Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia below:

“Peacemaker had a long road to the spotlight and he’s not alone,” the book’s official synopsis reads. “There are dozens of unique, sometimes absurd, and yet truly memorable characters waiting for their chance to shine. Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse celebrates some of the quirkiest, most compelling, and ready-for-primetime characters from throughout DC’s history. With peculiar powers — from Matter-Eater Lad to Arm-Fall-Off Boy — and one-of-a-kind costumes — from Red Tornado with her red long johns and a cooking pot for a helmet to Blue Snowman with her wintry robotic armor — these characters are truly unforgettable. Dive in and discover your next favorite DC Super Hero or Villain.”

James Gunn Talks Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia

Gunn opened up about Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse in a recent post to X. “Many know I have a special fondness for the wilder corners of DC comics — the forgotten or outlandish characters who I grew up laughing with or at but who in every case fired up my imagination [and] my love of outcasts [and] oddballs,” he wrote. “Now there’s finally a book for folks like me (yes, including a forward [sic] BY me), 240 pages of guilty goodness, with Arm-Fall Off Boy, Colonel Computron, the Mod Gorilla Boss, and so, so many more.”

Many know I have a special fondness for the wilder corners of DC comics – the forgotten or outlandish characters who I grew up laughing with or at but who in every case fired up my imagination & my love of outcasts & oddballs. Now there’s finally a book for folks like me (yes,… pic.twitter.com/OtgyB6dHeV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 26, 2023

Notably, Gunn has directly contributed to the legacies of many of the characters seen on the encyclopedia’s cover. He wrote and directed the 2021 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad, which prominently features Peacemaker, King Shark, and T.D.K. (who is based on Arm-Fall-Off-Boy). Gunn went on to helm Peacemaker’s spin-off series for Max, which name-drops Matter-Eater Lad. Additionally, the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos will be the first official entry in Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe.

Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia goes on sale Tuesday, November 7 from Running Press Adult. The book is currently available for pre-order.