Ahsoka Villains Baylan and Shin Lead PulseCon 2023 Star Wars Reveals

Star Wars, and nothing but Star Wars, was at the Hasbro PulseCon 2023 Star Wars panel. This year, the reveals leaned heavily on the Ahsoka series for Disney+, but also ran the gamut from Clone Wars to video games and even a Rogue One shoutout.

Bring on the Bad

Notably missing from the first rollout of Ahsoka-based toys were the lightsaber-wielding villains, the neither-Jedi-nor-Sith Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. Baylan’s rapidly becoming a fan favorite, while Shin reminds some of the robo-doll horror M3GAN. Both arrive shortly to the 6-inch Black Series, immortalizing the late Ray Stevenson in plastic.

For future pipeline reveals, expect revised versions of Episode IV Darth Vader, The Mandalorian Season 3 Din Djarin, Phase I Clonetrooper, and Night Owl Mandalorian.

An international-only archive collection wave will rerelease Darth Vader, X-Wing Luke, Stormtrooper, and Bo-Katan.

The Vintage Collection, in the classic 3-3/4 inch scale, adds some nicer characters from the show. Professor Huyang, with his extra arms, gets some love here, along with the live-action iteration of temperamental Rebels murder-droid Chopper. There’s also one villain — Rogue One’s Orson Krennic figure lets everyone have a tiny Ben Mendelsohn. In the same scale from the gamer-verse, Jedi Revan comes in a two-pack with the appropriate style of HK droid from the Old Republic era.

Pipeline reveals for Vintage include the Mandalorian Judge, Cal Kestis in Imperial disguise, and a Phase II Clone four-pack with different colorations.

In the premium role-play area, the masterpiece lightsaber collection adds Sabine Wren’s green saber. For electronic helmets, one of the most coveted bits of character headgear can be yours with Captain Rex’s Clone Wars helmet.

As with all other PulseCon reveals, preorders begin today, September 22, at 4 p.m. ET for members and 5 p.m. ET for everyone else and other retailers. Check out more images below.