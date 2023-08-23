Funko Launches Customized Selfie-Style POP Yourself Online

It’s been the most popular feature at the Funko stores in Everett, Washington and Los Angeles, California, and now Funko’s POP Yourself is available to all online. It’s a no-brainer, really — unlike other toy lines that do digital scans, Funko creates stylized figurines out of a variety of existing options, more like a custom video game character.

Be a Self-Made Person

Superhero Hype, via yours truly, had a chance to test out the process early at San Diego Comic-Con. And while you might not find that every option for your own unique look is available in Funko’s specific stylization, enough of them are that it’s not too hard to see yourself. For an extra charge, you can add a pet. The POP comes in a box with your personalized name tag on it, but if you plan on taking it out, there’s also the option of a sticker sheet to further customize your clothes with logos. These things ship quickly, too. If you’ve ordered, say, the Hasbro Selfie Series, you’ll be amazed at the difference.

Accessorize, as I did, with favorite items like beer and sushi, or customize for specific occasions like graduations and weddings. If you’re a Superhero Hype reader, you may be more likely to place yourself among the Avengers POPs or facing Darth Vader. Since Funko’s wide array of licenses covers so many things, the options for “co-starring” with another favorite character seem nigh unlimited. Options will continue to expand, possibly with licensed content further down the line.

Are you ready to be vinylized? Click onward and go POP yourself.