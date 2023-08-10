Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime (Convoy) Pre-Order Available

Entertainment Earth is currently accepting pre-orders for this exclusive Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime (Convoy) figure, which is set to release in March 2023.

This exclusive figure commemorates the 40th anniversary of the birth of Transformers and makes the original plastic and metal Optimus Prime action figure immensely poseable.

Get Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime (Convoy) here.

You can pre-order the Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime (Convoy) figure here.

You can also view images of the exclusive Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime (Convoy) figure below:

Why this figure deal is worth pre-ordering.

Made to be like the original toy, this Optimus Prime figure is updated with movable joints for posing. The packaging and accessories are also made to match the original 1984 Hasbro/Takara toy, and it can store the Autobot Matrix of Leadership in its chest. The fingers are movable, allowing Prime to hold the Matrix, it includes a red transparent “secret film” that fans can decode, and it comes with a wide range of accessories,

The included accessories are: