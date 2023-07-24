SDCC 2023 Mezco Reveals: MMPR, TMNT, The Mask and More

Mezco‘s One: 12 Collective line is hard to beat as the definitive 6-inch take on whatever character they’ve chosen. It’s not for every budget, but if the character in question happens to be your personal favorite, it’s hard to beat. This year’s crop of Comic-Con, sorry, MEZCO Con reveals seem likely to hit that spot for a number of collectors, with key new characters from DC Comics, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, and The Mask.

Ssssmokin’?

No, not the Jim Carrey Mask — the original comic-book version that served as a loose basis for that movie. The film made the Mask a reasonably benevolent human cartoon, while the comic’s Mask made its wearer a murderous psychopath like the Joker with cartoon superpowers and no conscience. The book had a dark sense of humor that wouldn’t have played as well to the masses, but its fans have been underserved in the merchandise department.

For those who like their Power Rangers in actual tights, the White Ranger joins Mezco’s team, which is both fully expected and pleasantly received. Their TMNT will be joined by Casey Jones, in comics-inspired cloth clothing. Meanwhile, Nightwing should make many DC readers happy, and G.I. Joe’s classic hero Duke will be next to join that roster.

Prices and dates aren’t yet set, but unless these come with deluxe pieces we’ve not seen yet, expect around $100 each, and like all Mezcos, they’ll show up when they show up. Check out the preview images below: