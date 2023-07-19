More Star Wars: Ahsoka LEGO Sets Debut at SDCC 2023

Ahsoka will debut on August 23 on Disney+, and Star Wars LEGO sets based on the series will show up in stores shortly thereafter. For those attending SDCC 2023, however, there’ll be a chance to see and obtain them a bit earlier. Comic-Con begins today with Preview Night, and LEGO just revealed three new sets they’ll show there.

Snips ‘n’ Pieces

Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi shuttle, per the official press release, includes “an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, landing gear that’s easily retracted for flight mode, two stud shooters and two storage compartments for tools and weapons.” The wings rotate around the gravity-controlled cockpit, and minifigs in the set include Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang and Marrok, who looks like an Inquisitor.

The second Ahsoka set features a New Republic E-Wing against Shin Hati’s starfighter, which vaguely resembles the one flown by General Grievous in the Clone Wars. Hati is a Drak Force user — though not a Sith — and apprentice to Baylan Skoll, who also comes in the set. Additional minifigs include Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elspeth, Republic Captain Porter, and an astromech droid. The E-Wing includes retractable landing gear, while both vehicles include stud shooters and storage space.

The third set doesn’t involve the Ahsoka series, as far as we know — it’s a larger brick-built Chewbacca. When completed, the Wookiee stands almost 18 inches tall. He’ll run you $199.99, while the Ahsoka shuttle goes for $79.99, and Hati vs. the E-Wing will be $109.99. Comic-Con attendees can preorder the sets early at this link.

Check out the official photos below: