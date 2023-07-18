Hasbro’s Star Wars Vintage Collection Finally Adds Jabba

Until now, the only way to get Jabba the Hutt in your Star Wars 3-3/4-inch collection was to either own the vintage figure from the ’80s, some of the awkwardly gimmicked ’90s and ’00s versions (slime barfing, frog-spitting, or cheap CG-replicating; take your pick!), or the massive $500 Sail Barge playset from HasLab. Hasbro even made a Jabba Throne Room playset, but no Jabba — it came with a bloated Bib Fortuna from The Book of Boba Fett, who died in his first scene. As of next fall, that will change. Hasbro has pulled out all the stops to finally make the Jabba collectors will want.

Nobody Out-Pieces This Hutt

It’s a little shocking the “vile gangster” hasn’t seen a screen-accurate version in the Vintage Collection line separate from the Sail Barge until now. He’s the major secondary villain in Return of the Jedi, a significant supporting character in The Clone Wars movie, and makes key appearances in The Phantom Menace and A New Hope: Special Edition. On the other hand, he is a size XXL character who requires new packaging. And he’s not coming alone: Jabba includes laughing sidekick Salacious B. Crumb and torture droid 8D8, along with his throne, which includes, per the official press release, “armrest, soft goods pillows, and rugs and the set’s aquarium, pipe, and food and drink accessories.”

The Jabba set will go up for pre-order 7/19 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse with a price tag of $89.99. That’s during a window when a lot of people will be on the road traveling to Comic-Con, so hope and pray they made enough of this popular villain not to sell out immediately.

In the meantime, look upon the official pics, and enjoy.