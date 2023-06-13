Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Movie Figures for Comic-Con

They finally did it. After running out of every possible cool variant figure to make from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (save Vanilla Ice, who seems like a no-go), NECA caved at last and has moved on to the third movie, simply titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. (“Turtles in Time,” which would have been a good sub-title, got used on a video game.) As NECA’s major Comic-Con exclusive this year, the feudal Japan-style samurai Turtles will see release in a four-pack in similar VHS-style packaging to previous sets.

What’s in the Box?

According to NECA’s description, the set contains, “interchangeable hands, rapier, cutlass, 3 time scepters, oni masks, sais, katanas, nunchuks, bo staff, and fabric robes.” In addition, four extra angry heads compatible with all previous movie Turtle figures will be included — some fans have already noted that these bonus heads look like they came from another movie, as they’re more detailed than the simpler animatronic masks in movie III.

The box will sell for $150 at NECA’s Comic-Con booth, which as of last year finally began accepting credit cards. But fear not, unless this packaging is essential to you — the figures in every prior movie box set have eventually resurfaced in Walmart-exclusive sets of two. NECA’s not going to outright say that’ll be the case here, but it probably will.

With no other mutants in the third film, the only additional figures likely to see manufacture are Casey Jones’ time-doppelganger Whit, and perhaps a Paige Turco version of April if the actress proves remotely as enthusiastic as Judith Hoag has about her recent April toys. Maybe the samurai villain, but as an indicator of his popularity or lack thereof, can you even name him without looking it up?

(It’s “Norinaga.” Did you know that?)

Meanwhile, here are a few more images of the Comic-Con Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III figures: