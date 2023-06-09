McFarlane Toys Teases Blue Beetle Movie Figures

McFarlane Toys, as the major license holder for DC action figures, can usually be expected to make figures for every movie, though Blue Beetle seemed so small scale it might have been expected to fall through the cracks. But nope, it’s getting at least one more figure than Shazam! Fury of the Gods got. Teasing two Blue Beetle movie figures today, the company posted early looks at Blue Beetle himself and Carapax to their social media.

Beetle-Mania

In the comics, Conrad Carapax is an arch-enemy of Blue Beetle — an archeologist who discovers technology he cannot handle, ending up with his mind inside a powerful, mechanical body. Raul Trujillo (Sicario) plays him in the film. According to McFarlane Toys, the figure qualifies as a megafig, meaning it’s larger, in the $40-$50 price range, and packaged in a window box.

Blue Beetle, of course, is Jaime Reyes, played by Cobra Kai’s Xolo Mariduena. He gains alien armor when a bio-technological scarab bonds with him. For good or ill, he’s unable to keep his new powers a secret from his family.

It looks like we’re in for an Iron Man-Iron Monger style final showdown, with a small power suit against a much bigger one. Presumably we’ll see more in the next trailer, which if they’re smart DC should attach to The Flash.

No release date is set yet for these McFarlane Blue Beetle movie figures. The company rarely reveals stuff unless it’s almost ready to drop the preorders, though. Will you be picking these up?