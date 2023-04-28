For the better part of a decade, Dark Horse Comics and Mattel have teamed up for several Masters of the Universe art books and collections. And that partnership will continue later this year. Superhero Hype is proud to exclusively reveal that the next art book is The Art of Masters of the Universe: Origins and Masterverse.

Alex Irvine (The Comic Book Story of Baseball, Marvel Phase One through Phase Three) wrote the book, which will further explore the creation of the Masters of the Universe action figure line with production art, background information about the characters, and new insights from the team that created these iconic toys four decades ago.

Dark Horse has passed along the cover for the book, which recaptures the flavor of the artwork that was used on the packaging for He-Man, and his friends and foes, as they battle outside of Castle Grayskull.

This art book will also be available in a special deluxe edition that includes “a portfolio of artwork and two lithograph prints, all housed in a hardcover slipcase.” And we’ve got an image of the deluxe edition as well, which offers a look at the He-Man and Skeletor prints.

The interior contents of the book remain the same in either format. Both editions are now available for pre-order at your local comic book store.

Dark Horse will release The Art of Masters of the Universe: Origins and Masterverse in book stores on December 5, and in comic shops on December 6.

What do you think about the first look at the new Masters of the Universe art book? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.