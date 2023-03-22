Luke Skywalker and Grogu Team for Black Series Figure Set

Hasbro‘s going to keep finding new ways to sell you Grogu until demand tapers off. So far, that’s not happening. Even viewers unhappy with part of the Mandalorian‘s story being told in The Book of Boba Fett may go for the latest Star Wars Black Series two-pack, which features Luke Skywalker and Grogu.

The master and would-be apprentice come with accessories aplenty, like previous Din and Grogu sets. Luke’s lightsaber, Yoda’s lightsaber, storage chest, tiny package of chainmail and a backpack to carry the little one all come inside. Best of all, however, you get a mossy rock on which translucent rods can levitate Grogu, or a training drone, and a blast effect. The $44.99 two-pack should become available this fall.

In addition to this Black Series two-pack, Hasbro just revealed a Vintage Collection Cad Bane, in live-action style as also seen on The Book of Boba Fett. He gets his blasters and a removable hat. This $16.99, 3-3/4 inch figure also hits stores in the fall.

It appears Hasbro may focus on Book of Boba Fett stuff for the moment. Which means there’s still a chance for Danny Trejo’s rancor trainer, or perhaps an older, wiser Max Rebo. In the meantime, check out all the images of Cad Bane and the Luke Skywalker and Grogu set in our gallery below.

What figures would you like to see next? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.