Transformers Studio Series Expands Into Video Game Figures

The Transformers Studio Series line initially began as a way to include all the live-action Michael Bay robots in screen-accurate form with a consistent scale. Once most of the key characters from the films made it in, Studios Series moved on to the 1986 animated movie, making toys even more detailed than the original drawings. With most of those also now done, the Studio Series will move into the video game realm, with War for Cybertron the next big program.

Kicking off the gamer-verse line, unsurprisingly: Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Perhaps less expectedly, Barricade joins them. Optimus will come in Voyager class, with Bumblebee and Barricade as Deluxes. All three figures include removable weapons and the usual Studio Series display backdrops. Optimus’ base shows the Kaon Prison Break scene, Bumblebee gets the Defend Lacon scene, and Barricade, being a Decepticon, has the Dark Energon scene.

All three convert to Cybertronian vehicle mode. Optimus retails for $34.99, with the other two at $24.99 each. Expect them to hit stores in May.

Take a look at all the official images in our gallery below. What other figures would you like to see from the War for Cybertron game? What do you think of the announcements so far? Let us know in comments.

