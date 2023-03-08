Playmates Shows First TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Figures, Vehicle

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy license gets divided many different ways among many different companies, but Playmates remain and retain the original. So even though there are rumors of McFarlane figures coming, Playmates is first out the gate for the new movie, with Mutant Mayhem figures and a vehicle revealed today. It appears their new ride will be a combination of both the old Party Wagon and the Pizza Thrower cannon, as seen above

The figures come in more than one style and size. Per Playmates’ press release, their product will include the following:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Action Figure Assortment , each standing between 4 and 5 inches tall, featuring fully articulated, poseable heroes and villains with their iconic weapons and accessories.

, each standing between 4 and 5 inches tall, featuring fully articulated, poseable heroes and villains with their iconic weapons and accessories. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Deluxe Ninja Shouts Action Figures, 5-1/2-inch-tall versions of our heroes with spring-loaded arms and legs and featuring electronic phrases voiced by the movie talent (“Cowabunga!”) with a special word stretching feature that accentuates the battle cries and battle sound effects.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Giant Figures , 12-inch versions of our heroes, fully articulated, poseable, and each comes with their iconic weapons.

, 12-inch versions of our heroes, fully articulated, poseable, and each comes with their iconic weapons. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van , authentically detailed and decorated as seen in the movie fits all four Turtles and Splinter inside and electronically fires up to 8 pizza pies with its built-in pizza launcher, taking out all the baddies!

, authentically detailed and decorated as seen in the movie fits all four Turtles and Splinter inside and electronically fires up to 8 pizza pies with its built-in pizza launcher, taking out all the baddies! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sewer Lair Playset, the home of the Turtles that stands 24 inches tall with multiple levels of play and doors, and includes more than 20 action-packed, fun features.

