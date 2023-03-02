Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons Movie Line Adds a Deluxe Owlbear

The owlbear has come full circle. Initially designed by Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax based on a plastic kaiju-ish toy he found in Hong Kong, the owlbear now gets its own official action figure. Perhaps it can inspire the next generation to get even more creative. This particular owlbear, from the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is named Doric. There’s a reason for that, but since the movie’s publicity has kept it mildly vague, we won’t spoil. Bottom line is that this figure, while technically in “6-inch scale,” is a full 9 inches tall.

Don’t let the cuteness of big eyes fool you. This owlbear can be a big, destructive beast. The figure includes two interchangeable front paws, so Doric can go on all fours like a charging bear, or claw at enemies like a humanoid bird of prey in standing-up mode. Neither one sounds preferable for the warrior on the receiving end. Known for bear-hugs and beak attacks, owlbears tend to attack any creature large enough for them to see.

Preorder Doric the owlbear right now on Hasbro Pulse for $44.99, if that’s your inclination. It’s a real hoot if you can bear the cost.

Will you add the owlbear to your collection? Whom will it battle on the toy shelf? Let us know what you think in comments below.

