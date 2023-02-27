Hot Toys Gives The Mandalorian’s Paz Vizsla a Revamp

With The Mandalorian poised to return this week, Hot Toys announces a redo of one of the show’s biggest characters — literally. The bulky, hulking Paz Vizsla saw previous release under the generic moniker of Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Once it became clear that this character was an individual rather than a troop builder, he got revamped in several other toy lines. Now, the big gun wielding, Jon Favreau voiced zealot gets his Hot Toys figure updated.

Based on his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, Paz now includes an energy shield, vibro blade, and jetpack flame effects along with more current deco. Reenact his battle with Din Djarin for the Darksaber, or have them stand together to free Mandalore. Or whatever it is they do in season 3 — Disney’s been fairly secretive thus far. Perhaps surprisingly, for a larger figure with big accessories, Paz doesn’t cost much more than a typical Hot Toys figure, at $285.

Preorders available now should ship sometime mid next year. Perhaps by then we’ll know a bit more about this dedicated member of the Children of the Watch. Somehow we don’t think he’s getting that Darksaber, though.

Check out all the product images below, then tell us what you think of the Paz Vizsla figure in comments.

