Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends Don Team Gear

They’ve worn Ravager gear for two movies, but in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our favorite Marvel team of a-holes finally put on comic-inspired team uniforms. So for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends wave, the figures follow suit. Quill, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, and Drax all come in the blue clothes with red highlights. Rounding out the wave, the first-ever Marvel Legends Kraglin still wears Ravager red, and Adam Warlock’s appropriately shiny.

The build-a-figure for this wave will be a smaller one than usual: it’s Cosmo, the space dog. Pieces come with every figure except Star-Lord for the intricately sculpted, fully poseable cosmic canine. As for Groot, the ever-growing tree-person comes as a separate deluxe figure, along with baby Rocket and, apparently, a budget-busting $39 price tag.

Both Mantis and Nebula feature the new double-hinge elbow joints for female figures, while Quill and Drax include some old exposed-pin joins which suggest that parts of their uniforms are actually repaints from previous versions. Nevertheless, all action figure likenesses here seem on-point. There are a couple of surprising omissions, like where’s Gamora and the High Evolutionary? Perhaps some retail-exclusive two-pack down the line will explain, Or a second wave. It’s interesting to note this is a rare all-MCU wave, with no comic-based characters rounding things out.

Preorders should go live at all the regular online retailers tomorrow, Wednesday, with a non-specific “Spring” release date. That’s right about when we should see the Ant-Man figures as well. Check out all the images below, then let us know what you think in comments.

