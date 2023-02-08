Build a Giant Cassie With Marvel Legends’ Quantumania Wave

Kathryn Newton fans, prepare to upsize! Marvel Legends just revealed the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wave, and the build-a-figure this time is a giant-sized Cassie Lang. Collect six of the seven figures to assemble the pieces, and watch Ant-Man’s little girl really grow up. Only movie Ant-Man comes without a part, but most fans will want him anyway.
The Ant-Man themed wave includes a mix of movie and comic figures, as usual. From the film, upgrades of Ant-Man and the Wasp join Kang the Conqueror. From the comics, we get Future Ant-Man, Crossfire, Egghead, and Ultron. (Though not named as such, a version of Egghead briefly appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp.) Future Ant-Man and Crossfire feature older parts reuse, but the classic-style Ultron boasts the newer pinless joints. Cassie Lang comes with helmeted and unhelmeted heads, as do Ant-Man and Wasp. The latter also includes two different backpacks, for wings-out and wings-in modes.
Hasbro normally launches preorders far in advance, but this wave should show up by summer, with preorders beginning today, Feb 8, at 1pm eastern on most sites. Take a look through the gallery below for more figure images.
What do you think of this Marvel Legends Quantumania wave? Is it a good mix of comic and film characters? Let us know in comments.
