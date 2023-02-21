She-Hulk’s Daredevil Gets His Own Hot Toys Figure

When Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+, will Matt Murdock be all in red again? It’s anybody’s guess at this point. But Hot Toys isn’t waiting around. They’ve already made a figure based on She-Hulk‘s Daredevil, in old-school yellow and red, Revealed early in a previous She-Hulk photoshoot, this ketchup-and-mustard colored legal avenger can hot-dog it into your collection, whether he’s posed for battle or doing the walk of shame. Display him masked or unmasked, with or without the rose-colored glasses he absolutely cannot see the world through.

From the official description, “the greatly-detailed figure features a newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt with incredible likeness, a Daredevil cowled head, a meticulously tailored Daredevil suit in dark yellow, burgundy and greyish silver, the Billy Club in extended and nunchaku modes, his signature sunglasses and a figure stand.”

At $270, he’s downright reasonable, for an attorney or a Hot Toys collectible. Preorder now for an expected delivery between late spring and early fall of 2024, by which time we should know for sure if this costume stays or goes in his own series. As always, payment plans are available.

Take a look at a lot more figure images below. Is She-Hulk’s Daredevil the one you want? Let us know in comments below!

