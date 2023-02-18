TMNT Online Exclusive: Donatello’s Portable Portal Generator

Even with a property as consistently money-generating as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, not every available product works for retail. Kids want more playability, while the adult collector market for diorama pieces is much smaller. With this in mind, NECA‘s latest TMNT animated figure accessory will sell exclusively online at the NECA store. Starting Tuesday, Feb 21 at 11 a.m. eastern, Donatello’s Portable Portal Generator will become available. This interdimensional breacher will include three lenticular screens and a moving lever. From the official images, it looks like one of the screens will feature holes for figures to poke through, but that may be for display only.

Here’s the official description from the press release: “Standing in 7” scale, it features three interchangeable lenticular screens, allowing your Turtles to visit different locations — even alternate dimensions, just like in the cartoon! The piece is carefully detailed to look just like the one in the series, and even has an articulated lever. Comes in slick packaging that pays tribute to the original VHS home releases. Measures approximately 7.25 inches high. Action figures and other accessories not included.”

No price is mentioned, but something in the $30 range seems likely when compared to NECA’s usual offerings. Product should ship around July.

Will you preorder this diorama item? Take a look at the official images below, then tell us what you think of it in comments.

