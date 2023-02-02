Avengers Drone Show Comes To Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is debuting an exclusive Marvel attraction following the successful launch of its newly-opened Avengers Campus last summer. From now until May 8, the park’s visitors can wrap up a day of fun and games with Avengers: Power the Night, a mesmerizing new drone show inspired by the Marvel Universe.

The show combines hundreds of drones with lights and pyrotechnic effects for an evening spectacle that guests will never forget. Over the course of eight minutes, fans will watch as their favorite Marvel heroes, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Doctor Strange, are projected onto the facade of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. The drones are then used to create several familiar images and iconography, such as Captain America’s shield or one of Doctor Strange’s inter-dimensional portals.

Disneyland Paris show director Arnaud Feredj led the charge on Power the Night with producer Ben Spalding. They also teamed up Dronisos, a French drone entertainment company that supplied 500 modified parrot drones for the experience. Previously, the company worked with the creators on D-Light, another drone show that launched at Parc Disneyland last year. The new attraction also features a score by Grammy-nominated Italian composer Marco Marinangeli, which was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Although each character featured in the show has appeared in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feredj wanted to highlight all-new designs for the heroes. He explained his reasoning behind this during a recent chat with Variety:

“The projection you will see, it’s not from the movies at all,” said Feredj. “It’s not from the comics, either, it’s something new. When I came up with the idea, they were like, ‘Are we sure we want to show the Avengers that way?’ And actually, it was quite easy to convince them because they loved the concepts. When we talked about the drones, and they were like, ‘Yeah, but we don’t really want to do a show just to make it beautiful.’ And we’re like, ‘No, we’re just going to demonstrate the power of the Avengers.’ And each drone section represents the powers of the Avengers. It shows their strength, it shows why they are a true superhero.”

Are you hoping to see Power the Night open at other Avengers Campus locations around the world? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 1: The Final Host



We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.