The Original Marvel Comics Yondu Gets His First 6″ Action Figure

He’s blue, he has a fin on his head, and with whistling, can control the trajectory of his sound-sensitive arrows. But that’s about all the original Yondu has in common with his portrayal in the MCU movies. James Gunn and Michael Rooker’s twist on the character proved so distinct that Marvel has since acknowledged them as two separate characters. Given that the comics’ original Yondu comes from the 30th century, it’s not hard to imply that the one who visits Earth in the 20th might be an ancestor.

Now that Yondu will have a 6-inch Marvel Legends action figure as well, more than 50 years after first seeing print. A Marsupial Zatoan from Centauri IV in the 691 universe, this Yondu is a hunter who escapes the apparent extinction of his race at the hands of aliens called the Badoon. Eventually he forms the original Guardians of the Galaxy with Vance Astro, Charlie-27, and Martinex.

Yondu’s Marvel Legends figure, first revealed at io9, will sell exclusively at Target for $24.99. The figure uses older body parts and will not feature pinless joints. He will come with his bow, quiver, and arrow. Expect preorders sometime in the spring, and with Walgreens no longer serving as the exclusive retailer for cosmic figures, it seems Target will pick up the slack.

Will you pick up the classic Yondu? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Donny Cates Vol. 1: The Final Gauntlet

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.