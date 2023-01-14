Hot Toys Dives Into Avatar: The Way of Water

Hot Toys are not in Kansas any more. They are on Pandora. And unlike some other toy companies, they plan on getting the Avatar: The Way of Water scale right. That means their Na’vi figures of Jake and Neytiri will stand close to 18 inches, compared to most of their standard human figures at 12. Unfortunately, their accuracy looks a little off in other areas — Neytiri’s father’s bow ought to be almost as tall as her, but it’s tiny here. Presumably working off pre-production designs, Hot Toys still has time to fix that before the figures ship in 2024.

Jake’s likeness seems more spot-on than Neytiri’s, although that may be because Zoe Saldana is so facially expressive in the role that a neutral facial expression can’t do her justice. The extra size in both cases comes at a cost. Basic figures run $335, with deluxe $380 versions including USB-powered, light-up bioluminescent bases. The images also show Ikran/Banshee creatures, but it’s not clear if those are simply for display, or actual creatures to be sold later on. They don’t appear articulated, for one thing, but then several Star Wars ridable beasts haven’t been either.

According to product descriptions, Jake includes, “a newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed hair sculpture and fabric hair implantation, delicate paint works capturing facial and body patterns with luminous reflective effects, carefully designed outfit with armbands, gauntlets all sculpted, iconic weapons and accessories such as axe, rifle, dagger, grenade, headset, and display base.”

Neytiri features, “a newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed hair sculpture and fabric hair implantation, sculpted headpiece with feathers, delicate paint works capturing facial and body patterns with luminous reflective effects, carefully designed outfit with armbands, gauntlets all sculpted, iconic weapons and accessories such as dagger, arrow and bow.”

Take a look through all the product images below, then tell us what you think in comments!

