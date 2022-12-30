This Party’s Not Over With Hot Toys’ Latest Mace Windu Figure

We’re technically in the last days of Attack of the Clones‘ 20th anniversary year — feel old yet? Just under the wire, before the changing of the calendar, Hot Toys keeps the party going with a new anniversary Star Wars Mace Windu figure, in vintage-inspired packaging. Because sometimes the Jedi have just had it with those mf’ing Battle Droids in that mf’ing arena. As a movie anniversary figure, he’s cheating a little bit, because he includes details from the Clone Wars animated series that came later. It’s not like any collector’s going to mind some bonus accessories, though.

Per official description at Sideshow’s website, official U.S. distributor for Hot Toys: “Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Mace Windu, this Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features a newly developed head sculpt. This collectible figure also features a finely tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a LED light-up lightsaber, a holocaster with a hologram of Yoda™, a display base, and a bonus pair of forearm armor inspired by Mace Windu’s appearance in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series.”

The lightsaber requires a USB charger to light up, and includes a connector. Preorders for Mace run $279, with the standard current Hot Toys delivery window of sometime in 2024. Check out the gallery below for some more looks at the Samuel L. Jackson-based likeness.

Is this the Jedi figure you’re looking for? Let us know in comments!

