Exclusive First Look: Marvel’s Sandman Gallery Diorama by DST

Say your prayers, Spider-Man, don’t forget to plan, run as fast as you can. Marvel’s Sandman — not the Neil Gaiman one recently seen on Netflix — is ready to enter Diamond Select‘s gallery diorama line, and he’s been done dirty. In a good way. With face and body mid-disintegration, this grainy grifter looks ready to make a clean getaway. And starting next summer, he can be yours. For now, Superhero Hype is pleased to present the very first images of Flint Marko’s newest effigy.

Here’s the official announcement: “The Sinister Six is ready to attack! Shape-shifting Spider-Man foe Sandman joins his colleagues in the Sinister Six in this, the newest Gallery Diorama from DST! Showing Flint Marko with his sand-enhanced fists, this approximately 10-inch sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. Also available: Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Vulture, Electro, and Doctor Octopus!”

The price tag on this is $59.99, and pre-orders open 12/23/22 at diamondselecttoys.com.

What do you think of this rendition of Marvel’s Sandman? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also.