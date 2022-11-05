Splinter Gets Furry in Super7’s TMNT Ultimates Wave 9

Has Splinter gone soft? Sort of. Just like in Playmates’ original line, the rodent master of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got a refresh from Super7. In TMNT Ultimates wave 9, his body features fuzzy flocked parts. His gi comes in both hard sculpted plastic and soft cloth.

Splinter kicks off a larger-than-usual wave of five figures. For the obligatory hero Turtle, Slam Dunkin’ Don gets all geared up to play a game of street basketball, complete with trashcan hoop and specialized ball-gripping hands. The wave’s villain, Scumbug, is a mutated cockroach man with an army of mini-roaches and poison backpack. Zak the Neutrino hovers in to become an alien ally, with shiny futuristic clothes and shades.

For wave 9’s piece de resistance, though, we have Wingnut and Screwloose, the TMNT universe’s spoof of Batman and Robin. These alien superheroes hail from a world destroyed by Krang, which is even more messed up than just having parents killed by muggers. So naturally, they’re way more messed-up looking. This deluxe set runs $75, with the larger-than-normal accessorized Scumbug going for $65. The rest hit the usual price point of $55.

Preorder from sites like Entertainment Earth to save on shipping, or Super7 directly if one prefers. (Note: Superhero Hype is part of the Entertainment Earth affiliate network, and earns fees based on purchases made through referral links.)

Take a look through the gallery below to see more detail. Then tell us what you think in comments!

Recommended Reading: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate B&W Collection Vol. 1

Splinter Gets Furry in Super7's TMNT Ultimates Wave 9 WATCH GALLERY

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.