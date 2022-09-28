Hot Toys Resurrects Marshal Cobb Vanth in Boba Fett’s Armor

Add another key character from The Mandalorian/Book of Boba Fett universe to the Hot Toys roster. Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, who bought Boba Fett’s armor from Jawas, donned it in his role as marshal of Mos Pelgo. He wound up giving it to Din Djarin in exchange for help with a Krayt dragon problem, and Boba Fett himself would retrieve it from Din. But Mandalorian armor doesn’t necessarily make the man. Vanth proved it when he stood up to Cad Bane and survived, last seen in Boba’s bacta tank.

From Hot Toys’ official description: “The Star Wars figure is skillfully crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness, interchangeable Boba Fett helmet, detailed costume with Mandalorian armor pieces, a jetpack, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a selection of accessories, and a themed display base!”

Said accessories include a drink bottle, jetpack with removable rocket, thruster fire effects for the jets and firing launch effect for the rocket. The helmet will come as a swappable head rather than removable piece. The $300 figure, now up for preorder, ships sometime in the second half of next year. Check out more images in the gallery below.

