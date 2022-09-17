Nosferatu and Metaluna Mutant Join Super7’s Ultimates Figures

Super7 made small-scale Universal Monsters figures in the past, but now they’re upsizing. And not with the usual suspects, either, probably since NECA makes many of those already in 7-inch. The first wave of monsters features one classic Universal design, and another from the public domain. The Metaluna Mutant hails from the 1955 film This Island Earth, while Count Orlok, the original cinematic (unlicensed) Dracula starred in the 1922 silent classic Nosferatu. This Island Earth, while a sci-fi cult hit, found a rebirth of sorts on the big screen as the subject of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie.

Count Orlok includes three different heads, multiple hands, a rat, and a big set of castle-sized keys. The Metaluna Mutant’s accessories feel a bit less “ultimate,” with only two bonus claws and an alternate battle-damaged head. Both figures maintain the standard Ultimates price of $55 each. Preorder directly from Super7, or save on shipping at Entertainment Earth. (Note: Superhero Hype participates in the Entertainment Earth Affiliate Program, designed to provide a means to earn fees by linking to Entertainment Earth.)

Take a look through the mini-gallery below for a few more pictures of both figures. Then tell us in comments what other classic monsters, either Universal or public domain, you’d like to see next!

