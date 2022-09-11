King Thanos and Marvel Multiverse Heroes Are Coming To Avengers Campus

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure presents an alternate version of the MCU that wasn’t decimated by the events of Avengers: Infinity War. In other words, half of the universe wasn’t snapped out of existence for five years. However, Disney’s Marvel heroes won’t be spared forever. On the final day of D23 Expo, the Disney Parks panel revealed the third attraction coming to Avengers Campus will introduce King Thanos. And it’s going to take the Avengers of the Multiverse to stop him.

This incarnation of the Mad Titan was created by Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw for their “Thanos Wins” storyline. In that tale, the Thanos of the present was summoned to the far future where King Thanos had wiped out nearly every hero in the Marvel Universe. For Avengers Campus, this version of Thanos is the one who won the Infinity War.

As explained by Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products, the new ride thrusts guests into the battle against this all-powerful villain alongside some very familiar faces from across the multiverse.

“You’re going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers from every universe,” said D’Amaro. Disney also shared the concept art for the heroes featured in the ride, which you can see below. Open the image in a new tab if you want to see the full-size picture.

On the left side of the pic, we see the Hydra Smasher from What If…? and Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Freshmen Year alongside Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Moon Knight, Man-Thing, Okoye, Shuri, Black Widow and Daredevil. In the middle, Captain America (Steve Rogers) and Captain America (Sam Wilson) fight alongside America Chavez and Captain Carter. And on the right side, Black Panther, Smart Hulk, Hulk, She-Hulk, Mighty Thor (Jane Foster), Werewolf by Night, Ms. Marvel, and Doctor Strange.

Also of note for Marvel fans, California Adventure’s Pacific Wharf is getting a Big Hero 6-themed makeover into San Fransokyo. Baymax will be one of the in-character performers when the revamp is finished.

