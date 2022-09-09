Disney’s Bob Chapek Teases a New Avengers Campus Attraction

Ever since it opened last summer, Avengers Campus has been a hit with any Marvel fans who can afford to make the trip to Disney California Adventure. The park already boasts plenty of opportunities for guests of all ages to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of the MCU. Now, another mystery ride is currently in the works. CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that a brand new attraction featuring even more Marvel superheroes is coming to the park’s Anaheim location.

Chapek shared the news during today’s Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo. Unfortunately, he didn’t reveal any specifics…yet. More details about the attraction will be formally unveiled at D23 this Sunday, presumably during the Disney Parks presentation happening at 10:30am PST. You can check out the announcement below.

JUST ANNOUNCED: During the Legends Ceremony at #D23Expo, CEO Bob Chapek shared that Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is expanding with a third attraction with a brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes. pic.twitter.com/5CBkJTJUHV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2022

Right now, its anyone’s guess which MCU characters will be at the center of the new installation. But there are still a few possibilities to choose from. As early as 2019, the park was reportedly developing the Avengers Quinjet Experience, an E-ticket attraction which lets fans fly to Wakanda with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on a mission to battle winged aliens. But earlier this year, Chapek confimed that the project was on hold. Other attractions like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! and the Iron Man Experience are currently exclusive to Disneyland’s Hong Kong location. Regardless, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why they can’t eventually make their way over to the California park at some point in the future.

Do you have any theories about the upcoming Avengers Campus attraction? Tell us your ideas in the comment section below!

