Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Aug 5

It’s never a bad time of year for toys. But you never know how safe it is to go outside and shop. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better choices that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These look like the best toy deals for Aug 5.

$18.99

This seems a great deal for two figures in one. Own a “Vykron” figure based on original He-Man prototype designs, or switch out his head and remove the shoulder pads for a more classic toy-styled He-Man. Either way, you get an extra head to swap on to another figure, and bonus hands, for punching, karate chopping, or weapon wielding.

$31.99

From the White Knight alternate universe, pit the original Batman against Azrael in Bat-armor, complete with a translucent flames base! Can Bruce Wayne’s two swords compete against Azrael’s heavy battle armor? You decide, now this figure two-pack is cheaper than ever.

$22.99



To Star Wars fans, this character is known only as The Client. But to cinephiles, it’s a freakin’ Werner Herzog action figure! A master of both disturbing dramas and existential documentaries, Herzog also served as inspiration for Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull accent in Captain America: The First Avenger. He’s become something of a meme, often depicted as a prototypical nihilistic, German-accented narrator who embraces life’s chaos. And he loves the baby Grogu. In real life. His character’s mean to the kid though.



Send your Marvel Legends collection into the Multiverse of Madness with a translucent astral projection of Doctor Strange. Featuring an astral Eye of Agamotto and genie-ish lamp, the figure also comes with the head of Rintrah, the green alien minotaur. Either build him by collecting the other figures in the series, or treat his severed head as a villain’s trophy.

Diamond Select’s Tron figures featured movie-styled sculpts and paint, but these exclusive versions feature translucent, bright-colored plastic in the style of the vintage ’80s toys. Put them under blacklight, or even regular light, to make them shine like their movie counterparts.

Can evil karate man John Kreese manage to strike first on a ninja turtle? Playmates would like to imagine so, in this odd match-up set pitting the Karate Kid/Cobra Kai villain against the moodiest of the TMNT. Raph, left to his own devices, could be a great Cobra Kai, but he’d never let Kreese be the boss. And Splinter is 100% Miyagi-do. At $20.99, this costs less than some individual Turtle figures.

If you missed your chances so far to grab the original Lion-O in Super7 Ultimates style, now you can grab one at a lower price than the company sells them for these days. Including multiple versions of the claw shield, two heads, and the Sword of Omens in both dagger and extended form, the lord of the ThunderCats stands ready to roar. Nobody needs sight beyond sight to take this deal.

$12.97

Build the Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin and his charge, the young Grogu, from a time before either had a known name. LEGO’s Brick Headz super-deformed style appeals to collectors of Chibi miniatures, as well as fans of plastic brick building. This is the way to win all of them over.

Soon to star in her own TV series, G.I. Joe’s covert ops expert features a secret compartment in her backpack to stash extra gear, plus an adjustable, extending flashlight attachment. Plus she fires a mean speargun.

Tri-Klops underwent some of the most interesting character development in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Once Skeletor’s go-to tech guy, he took that to an extreme after the time jump, worshipping technology and leading a new cult of science and nanotech. This deluxe figure allows collectors to display him both ways. Either have the classic Tri-Klops everyone knows, or the robed cultist who gave Skeletor the techno-virus as a season-ending cliffhanger. Either way, it’s easier than trying to find him at Target.

