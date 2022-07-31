Hot Toys Does Tobey Maguire Spider-Man From No Way Home

Hasbro seems to have had some difficulty re-obtaining Tobey Maguire‘s likeness, but Hot Toys never seems to face any such issues. To celebrate the return of this particular Peter Parker, they’ve got a pretty deluxe version coming out, with gigantic Sandman hand-and-face base. Now officially designated “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” the original cinematic Spidey looks older, wiser, and more prone to backaches. But the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man can still throw down. And save the newest one from himself.

Sideshow Toys’ website offers two versions of the deluxe figure, both at $445. The difference? One comes with a bonus Doc Ock tentacle accessory. Read the small print before buying. A non-deluxe version of the figure without the base should show up later, but seems MIA as of publication time.

Per the official description, however, all versions include “a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness, a masked head sculpt; a highly-poseable body with great range of articulation; beautiful recreation of Spider-Man’s red and blue suit with raised silver webbing patterns; highly-detailed accessories including Sandman’s cure, Spider-Man mask, and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts.”

The figure’s expected to ship any time from next fall to spring of 2024. So there’s plenty of time for that monthly payment plan of $50.06 per to kick in. Take a look through the gallery below, then tell us if this is for you in comments.

