ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 6 Will Be LJN-Style Redecoes

Anyone hoping for brand-new characters in Super7‘s next ThunderCats Ultimates wave may be surprised by this one. It’s all repaints and partial resculpt variants designed to resemble the original ’80s LJN action figures, to the extent that they differed from TV show designs. The company’s been doing this with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the getgo. Their rights there specified remakes of the classic toys. But it’s a first for the ThunderCats, which thus far have featured more intricate versions of the animated series designs.

This could be Super7’s way of addressing the across-the-board price increases hitting every company. The toy-inspired Mumm-Ra costs $75 like the previous figure, but that one came with a bonus Ma-Mutt figure and a cloth cape. The other three — Lion-O, Cheetara, and Monkian — cost $55 like the previous versions, but also include fewer accessories. This might be the only way to maintain the current price point. Recent glow-in-the-dark variants of the TMNT raised the base price to $65. However, it also allows fans who may have missed key characters a chance to at least grab variant versions.

Fans can preorder at Super7, or from Entertainment Earth to save on shipping. (Entertainment Earth and Superhero Hype are affiliate partners, and this site may earn fees on purchases made through links.)

Check out the images below. Then tell us what you think in comments!

Recommended Purchase: ThunderCats: The Complete Series (DVD-R) [Blu-ray]

ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 6 Will Be LJN-Style Redecoes WATCH GALLERY

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.