Star Wars: The Black Series: Where to Pre-Order Axe Woves Helmet & More

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series has introduced a ton more toys and merchandise into its arsenal, all in celebration of the recently concluded Star Wars Day. This includes an Axe Woves helmet inspired by The Mandalorian, an action figure of the Grand Inquisitor, and figures of Ahsoka, Chewbacca, Darth Malgus, and more.

Pre-order and buy new Star Wars: The Black Series figures

Hasbro revealed all of its new wares in celebration of the official Star Wars Day, May 4. You can pre-order the announcements via Amazon below:

Of particular interest in the line-up is the Axe Woves helmet (for obvious reasons) and also the Glavis Ringworld edition of The Mandalorian, given that it also features the Darksaber. While Mando may have given up the ‘saber to Bo-Katan in the Disney Plus series, it’s firmly in his hands in this special action figure.

A Clone Wars variation of Ahsoka Tano has also been introduced, inspired by the animated series and boasting her two signature lightsaber accessories. Apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka has now made her way to live-action thanks to Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of the popular character, but those who still have a soft spot for the animated version will love this figure.