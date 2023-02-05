Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Game Deals for Feb 5

Need some gaming ideas? Be they video, board, or based on same, our guide wants to aid your fun time. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. We look to find highly rated sci-fi and fantasy games both obvious and not, that come highly recommended, as well as game-related merchandise. (All ideally are cheap or discounted, of course.) Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. Here are the best Amazon game deals for Feb 5.

Play through LEGO versions of the nine Star Wars “Episode” movies, in any order, at any time. Build your own adventure with hundreds of playable characters and accessories. Are there movies in the saga you don’t like? Make them better! Just watch what you step on.

Uncover the mysteries of an ancient civilization plagued by robotic hordes, but do it fast. Ha! You’re Sonic — how could it be any other way? Cover five massive islands any way you see fit, unlock puzzles, and generally do that rapid spinning thing you do.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are both included in this pack, remastered for more immersive adventures with Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer. Travel the world and seek your fortune with adventure and humor. Drake tales — woo-hoo!

Just when Ellie seems to have found a safe community amidst a post-apocalyptic world of fungus-heads, conflicts both internal and external arise. It may seem like nothing she can’t handle, but her own vengeful impulses may turn out to be the biggest threat of all. Get ready to be really bummed out by a great story. But if you want to be unspoiled for the TV show, maybe buy now, and play later.

Fight alongside legendary heroes against the dark legions of Lilith. Now with five enhanced skins! Captain America (Future Soldier), Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), Magik (Phoenix 5), Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm), and Wolverine (X-Force). Can you form the perfect team to save the world?

Mario and his friends and foes engage in a five-on-five sport where there are no disqualifications, and anything goes so long as you score. Use power-ups, equip with new gear, and find teammates online.

It may have sold below expectations, but that’s not for lack of quality. Get what you’ve been missing. Take control of Star-Lord and lead your team of a-holes into an adventure the size of the universe. Face Adam Warlock, powerful cosmic threats, and even a Rick Roll while rocking out on ’80s tunes. We are Groot.

A series of stand-alone cinematic horror games, set in the terrifying World’s Fair hotel. Escape elaborate death rooms as you evade a monster determined to become the greatest serial killer, and play with a friend…if they dare! PS4 Xbox Series X

Having sparked an uprising, the reluctant, flatulent hero Abe must free 1,000 of his people and lead them to freedom. Earn “Quarma” for your good deeds and affect the outcome, as the ruling powers use any means necessary to stop you. May the Odd be ever in your favor.

Go back to the ’90s (in spirit) with this side-scrolling, co-op beat-’em-up featuring the heroes in a half shell, along with more playable characters like Splinter and April. Battle big bosses and fling around the foot in a glorious ode to simpler times, when a roll of quarters and an afternoon at the arcade were just what the weekend ordered.

