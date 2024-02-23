Disney’s Uncle Scrooge Quests for the ‘Infinity Dime’ in New Marvel Comic

Marvel Comics has announced Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime — a one-shot kicking off a new collaboration between the publisher and its parent company, Disney.

Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1 hits comic shops this coming June. The one-shot hails from Avengers writer Jason Aaron, who joins forces with such artists as Paolo Mottura, Francesco D’Ippolito, and Vitale Mangiatordi. It features a main cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, as well as a variant cover by Alex Ross. The comic itself sends Uncle Scrooge — the patriarch of Disney’s Duck family — on a “time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All!”

Check out the covers for Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1 below:

Lorenzo Pastrovicchio Alex Ross

A full synopsis for Scrooge McDuck’s very first Marvel comic reads as follows: “It’s the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge’s fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world’s toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself!”

In its official announcement, Marvel further explained that “the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge’s nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose!”

Jason Aaron talks Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s no disputing the fact that Uncle Scrooge is one of the absolute greatest characters in the history of comics. And I don’t just mean comics that feature talking animals. I mean all comics ever, bar none,” Aaron said. “Uncle Scrooge’s rich, action-packed history includes some of the most exciting adventure comics ever created, by legendary creators like Carl Barks and Don Rosa. It’s one of the most mind-staggering thrills of my career to get to craft this epic cosmic adventure for the World’s Richest Duck, one that looks to honor the character’s legendary history while taking him to some wild, new, unexplored places in the way that only Marvel can deliver.”

“No puns intended but I felt like we hit the jackpot when we learned we were doing a Scrooge McDuck comic!” editor Mark Paniccia added. “This is a truly historic collaboration of two mighty entertainment giants and the talent on this book is solid gold! Jason’s script is full of heart and humor with lots of action and some unexpected twists! The art team is delivering classic Disney magic and the enthusiasm our cover artists have displayed has been nothing short of incredible.”

Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1 goes on sale Wednesday, June 19 from Marvel Comics.