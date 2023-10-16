Moon Man: Kid Cudi Launches New Superhero Comic at Image

Actor/rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has teamed with Image Comics for Moon Man, a new superhero comic billed as a modern twist on Miracleman.

As exclusively revealed by Entertainment Weekly during New York Comic Con, Moon Man launches in January 2024 from Image, Black Market Narrative, and Mad Solar. Mescudi is co-writing the series with Kyle Higgins. The duo’s collaborators include artist Marco Locati, colorist Igor Monti, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Issue #1 features a main cover by Locati, as well as variant covers by Rod Reis, Christian Ward, and Matt Taylor.

Legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz also crafted a variant cover, which will be revealed at a later time. Sienkiewicz previously illustrated the cover art for Kid Cudi’s 2009 debut studio album Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

Check out the cover art for Moon Man #1 below:

Marco Locati Rod Reis Christian Ward Matt Taylor

What is Kid Cudi’s Moon Man about?

Per EW, Moon Man centers on Ramon Townsend, an astronaut who becomes a celebrity after saving his crew from a near-catastrophic mission to the moon. However, certain moments from that mission — ones that weren’t caught on camera — will turn Ramon into “something the world has never seen before.”

“This might be one of the top three coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,” Mescudi said at NYCC. “This story is something that took a lot of love from everyone involved. I promise you this comic will be unlike anything you’ve read before. To each and every person that picks up a copy and shows support in January — I love you more than you can imagine.”

Moon Man co-writer and Massive-Verse architect Higgins made the Miracleman comparison while speaking to EW directly. “What we specialize in and pride ourselves on is building very relatable, contemporary superheroes for the 2020s with great aesthetics and style that have something to say and push the boundaries of the medium,” he said. “As Ramon’s powers grow and he tries to change the world, readers will watch what that means and what happens as a result. This is very much our Miracleman for 2024.”

Higgins, himself a former musician, also took the time to sing Mescudi’s praises. “I played until I was about 25, and to this day I have such a love and appreciation for singular artists,” he said. “Scott is very much a singular artist, for an entire generation. That is the type of collaborator I love to work with, because it means they’re going to be on board with trying to push forward, and [offer] the most exciting version of an original superhero.”

Moon Man #1 goes on sale January 31, 2024 from Image Comics.