The All-Nighter: Zdarsky and Loo’s Comixology Series Returns for Season 3

This Halloween, Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo’s vampire superhero series The All-Nighter returns for a third and final season on Comixology.

Written by Zdarsky, illustrated by Loo, colored by Paris Alleyne, and lettered by Frank Cvetkovic, The All-Nighter Season 3 kicks off with the release of issue #11 on Tuesday, October 31. “The staff at the All-Nighter are trying to piece their lives back together in the wake of Alex’s disappearance,” an official synopsis reads. “Ian, Cynthia and Joy know that he would stop at nothing to get any of them back, so they have no choice: it’s time to bring the fight to The Takers. With unexpected new allies, the crew will have to live up to Alex’s dreams of being superheroes. If they want to rescue their friend and uncover the mystery of The Takers, they’ll have to do it as a team — or as a family.”

Check out a fully-lettered preview for The All-Nighter #11 below:

The All-Nighter prepares for its final bow

“I’m incredibly excited to bring our vampire family adventure to its epic conclusion!” Zdarsky said. “We’ve taken them from flipping burgers to fighting crime and I can’t wait to show everyone what’s next!”

“I’m impressed at ourselves for raising this family of vampires and seeing how they’ve grown throughout this series,” Loo added. “Also, expect tons of MONSTER MAYHEM in this final volume!”

The first two volumes of The All-Nighter are currently available in print from Dark Horse Comics. Following its initial digital run on Amazon‘s Comixology service, the final volume will debut in print at Dark Horse in November 2024.

The All-Nighter #11 releases October 31, 2023 on Comixology.